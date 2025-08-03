Collision with moose kills driver and injures passenger near Alaska’s Denali National Park

DENALI PARK, Alaska (AP) — A driver was killed and a passenger in his car injured after hitting a moose near the entrance to Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve.

The collision with the moose occurred around 1 a.m. Friday, just south of the entrance to the Denali Park Road near Mile 235 of the Parks Highway, the Anchorage Daily News reported, citing a statement from the park.

The 24-year-old male driver, who was from Bulgaria, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 24-year-old female passenger, who is from North Macedonia, was taken to a Fairbanks hospital.

The National Park Service is working with the Bulgarian Embassy to notify the driver’s family.

“The collision serves as a sobering reminder of the hazards of wildlife along Alaska’s roadways,” the park said in its statement, urging drivers to slow down in dark conditions and use high-beam headlights.