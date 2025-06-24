US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. What Could Go Wrong? by Scott Z. Burns, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

5. A Random Walk Down Wall Street, 12th Edition by Burton G. Malkiel, narrated by George Guidall (Recorded Books)

6. Big Dumb Eyes by Nate Bargatze, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

7. Early American Sex Scandals by Cassandra Good and The Great Courses, narrated by Cassandra Good (Audible Originals)

8. The Black Swan, Second Edition by Nassim Nicholas Taleb, narrated by Joe Ochman (Random House Audio)

9. Not My Type by E. Jean Carroll, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. The Waitress by K. L. Slater, performed by Claudia Jessie (Audible Originals)

2. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Kristen DiMercurio, Julia Whelan and Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Audio)

3. Caught Up by Navessa Allen, narrated by Kasi Hollowell, Jason June and Teddy Hamilton (Slowburn)

4. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

5. Never Flinch by Stephen King, narrated by Jessie Mueller and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. No More Yesterdays by Catherine Bybee, narrated by Meg Sylvan (Brilliance Audio)

7. The Hiking Trip by Jenny Blackhurst, performed by Sara Poyzer (Audible Studios)

8. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Jefferson White (Scholastic Audio Books)

9. Her First Mistake by Kendra Elliot, narrated by Stephanie Németh-Parker (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Tenant by Freida McFadden, narrated by Will Damron and Christine Helen Lakin (Dreamscape Media)

By The Associated Press