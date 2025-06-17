US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. What Could Go Wrong? by Scott Z. Burns, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Big Dumb Eyes by Nate Bargatze, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. The Next Conversation by Jefferson Fisher, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, narrated by Jake Tapper (Penguin Audio)

9. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. Caught Up by Navessa Allen, narrated by Kasi Hollowell, Jason June and Teddy Hamilton (Slowburn)

2. The Primal Hunter 12 by Zogarth, narrated by Travis Baldree (Aethon Audio)

3. The Waitress by K. L. Slater, performed by Claudia Jessie (Audible Originals)

4. Never Flinch by Stephen King, narrated by Jessie Mueller and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Kristen DiMercurio, Julia Whelan and Taylor Jenkins Reid (Random House Audio)

6. Murder at the Patel Motel by Maulik Pancholy, Zackary Grady and Achilles Stamatelaky, performed by Maulik Pancholy, Murray Bartlett, Poorna Jagannathan, Karan Soni, Anna Camp, Adam Pally, Margo Martindale, Richard Kind, Iqbal Theba, Conrad Ricamora, Padma Lakshmi and full cast (Audible Originals)

7. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

8. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Jefferson White (Scholastic Audio Books)

9. The Tenant by Freida McFadden, narrated by Will Damron and Christine Helen Lakin (Dreamscape Media)

10. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler (Recorded Books)

By The Associated Press