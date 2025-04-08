US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Code Name: Pale Horse by Scott Payne and Michelle Shephard – contributor, narrated by Scott Payne (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Fight by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, narrated by Joe Knezevich (HarperAudio)

5. The Next Conversation by Jefferson Fisher, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. The New Menopause by Mary Claire Haver, MD, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

9. Not a Very Good Murderer by Ronan Farrow, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

10. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

Fiction

1. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Jefferson White (Scholastic Audio Books)

2. Dragon Day by Bob Proehl, performed by Hayley Atwell, Michael Chiklis, Aldis Hodge, Greta Lee, Jimmi Simpson, Christian Coulson, Laura Kai Chen, Brady Jenness, Zeke Alton, Christiane Seidel, Allison Wick, Sera Heywood-Rakhimova, Al Piper, Anna Dillon and Lydia Kendall Dye (Audible Originals)

3. Say You’ll Remember Me by Abby Jimenez, narrated by Christine Lakin and Matt Lanter (Forever)

4. The Honeymoon by Jane E. James, performed by Rose Robinson, Sean Burke, Leena Makoff and Leah Marks (Audible Studios)

5. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler (Recorded Books)

6. Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall, narrated by Hattie Morahan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

8. Once Upon a Crime by Brynn Kelly, performed by Chase Brown and Rebekkah Ross (Audible Originals)

9. Garden of Sanctuary by pirateaba, narrated by Andrea Parsneau (Podium Audio)

10. You Killed Me First by John Marrs, narrated by Elizabeth Knowelden, Moira Quirk, Clare Corbett, Deepa Samuel, Fajer Al-Kaisi, Steve West, Gail Shalan and Rachael Beresford (Brilliance Audio)

By The Associated Press