US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Lethal Prey by John Sandford (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)

3. Nobody’s Fool by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Broken Country (Reese’s Book Club) by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

5. The Writer by J. D. Barker & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

6. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

7. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books)

8. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House)

9. Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

10. Dirty Liars by Liliana Hart (7th Press)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Sunrise on the Reaping (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Findaway World, LLC)

2. The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About (Unabridged) by Mel Robbins (Audible)

3. Code Name: Pale Horse (Unabridged) by Scott Payne (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

4. Abundance (Unabridged) by Ezra Klein (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

5. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Onyx Storm (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. The Next Conversation: Argue Less, Talk More (Unabridged) by Jefferson Fisher (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. Broken Country (Reese’s Book Club) (Unabridged) by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

9. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

10. The Alice Network by Kate Quinn (HarperCollins Publishers)

By The Associated Press