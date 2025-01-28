US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Inner Excellence by Jim Murphy, narrated by the author (Academy of Excellence – New York – Rome – Tokyo)

3. How We Learn to Be Brave by Mariann Edgar Budde, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old by Brooke Shields and Rachel Bertsche – contributor, narrated by Brooke Shields (Macmillan Audio)

6. The House of My Mother by Shari Franke, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Hillbilly Elegy by J. D. Vance, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

8. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

9. C. S. Lewis Essential Audio Library by C. S. Lewis, narrated by Julian Rhind-Tutt, Joss Ackland, James Simmons and Douglas Gresham (HarperAudio)

10. Sound Therapy: Emotional Stability (285.5 Hz) by Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton (Audible Originals)

Fiction

1. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler (Recorded Books)

2. Phantom by H. D. Carlton, narrated by Summer Morton and Stephen Dexter (Brilliance Audio)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

4. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

6. Variation by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins (Brilliance Audio)

7. Iron Flame (Part 2 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Laura C. Harris, Khaya Fraites, Taylor Coan, K’Lai Rivera, Robb Moreira, Torian Brackett, Gabriel Michael, Marni Penning, Megan Poppy, LaMont Ridgell, Danny Gavigan and full cast (Graphic Audio LLC)

8. Fourth Wing (Part 1 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by full cast, Scott McCormick, Troy Allan, Jessica Lauren Ball, Khaya Fraites, Gabriel Michael, Torian Brackett, Taylor Coan, LaMont Ridgell, Robb Moreira, Laura C. Harris and David Cui Cui (Graphic Audio LLC)

9. The Wedding People by Alison Espach, narrated by Helen Laser (Macmillan Audio)

10. Iron Flame (Part 1 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by full cast, Gabriel Michael, Torian Brackett, LaMont Ridgell, Taylor Coan, Jessica Lauren Ball, Chris Davenport, Henry W. Kramer, Danny Gavigan, Robb Moreira, Khaya Fraites and Amanda Forstrom (Graphic Audio LLC)

By The Associated Press