US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

2. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

4. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

5. “Wind and Truth” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

6. “Counting Miracles” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

7. “Intermezzo” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

8. “The House of Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

9. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

10. “Now or Never” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

11. “To Die For” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

12. “You Like It Darker” by Stephen King (Scribner)

13. “All Fours” by Miranda July (Riverhead)

14. “The Perfect Marriage” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

15. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

3. “Cher” by Cher (Dey Street)

4. “Framed” by Grisham/McCloskey (Doubleday)

5. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

6. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten (Crown)

7. “The Small and the Mighty” by Sharon McMahon (Thesis)

8. “We Who Wrestle with God” by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)

9. “Guinness World Records 2025 – (Guinness World Records)

10. “The Serviceberry” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

11. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

12. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

13. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

14. “Confronting the Presidents” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)

15. “Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy” by Tieghan Gerard (Clarkson Potter)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

3. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “Wicked (media tie-in)” by Gregory Maguire (Morrow)

5. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

6. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

7. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

8. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “The 2025 Old Farmer’s Almanac” – (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey (Crown)

11. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial)

12. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “Phantasma” by Kaylie Smith (Forever)

14. “Ultimate Taylor Swift Sticker Mosaic Art” by Logan Powell (Design Originals)

15. “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner)

_____

By The Associated Press