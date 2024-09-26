US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Butcher Game” by Alaina Urquhart (Zand)

2. “We Solve Murders” by Richard Osman (Viking/Dorman)

3. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

4. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty (Crown)

5. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

6. “The Games Gods Play (deluxe ltd. ed.)” by Abigail Owen (Red Tower)

7. “Somewhere Beyond the Sea” by TJ Klune (Tor)

8. “To Sir Phillip, with Love and When He Was Wicked” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

9. “The Night We Lost Him” by Laura Dave (S&S/Rucci)

10. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

11. “The Life Impossible” by Matt Haig (Viking)

12. “It’s in His Kiss and on the Way to the Wedding” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

13. “Tell Me Everything” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

14. “By Any Other Name” by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

15. “The Cursed (special ed.)” by Harper L. Woods (Bramble)

____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’” by Parton/George (Ten Speed)

2. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

3. “Something Lost, Something Gained” by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

4. “Does This Taste Funny?” by Colbert/McGee Colbert (Celadon)

5. “Confronting the Presidents” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s)

6. “The Third Gilmore Girl” by Kelly Bishop (Gallery)

7. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

8. “On Freedom” by Timothy Snyder (Crown)

9. “The Ambitious Kitchen Cookbook” by Monique Volz (Clarkson Potter)

10. “Nexus” by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House)

11. “The Dragon’s Prophecy” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

12. “Lucky Loser” by Buettner/Craig (Penguin Press)

13. “Want” by Gillian Anderson (Abrams)

14. “Blind Spots” by Marty Makary (Bloomsbury)

15. “Who Could Ever Love You” by Mary L. Trump (St. Martin’s)

____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial)

3. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “Daydream” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

5. “The Perfect Son” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

6. “It Ends with Us (media tie-in)” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

7. “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner)

8. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

9. “How to Piss Off Men” by Kyle Prue (Sourcebooks)

10. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “Never Lie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “Grimstone” by Sophie Lark (Bloom)

13. “Wild Eyes” by Elsie Silver (Bloom)

14. “Butcher & Blackbird” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

15. “Ultra 85″ by Logic (Simon & Schuster)

_____

