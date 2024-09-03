US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

3. Daydream by Hannah Grace (Atria Books)

4. The Villa by Nora Roberts (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Trust (Pulitzer Prize Winner) by Hernán Díaz (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

7. The Wedding People by Alison Espach (Henry Holt and Co.)

8. This Is Why We Lied by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

9. Shadow of Doubt by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

10. Tom Clancy Shadow State by M.P. Woodward (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. It Ends with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. It Starts with Us (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

3. Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health (Unabridged) by MD, Calley Means & Casey Means (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. The Inmate by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

5. Don’t Believe Everything You Think: Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering (Unabridged) by Joseph Nguyen (Audible)

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. This Is Why We Lied by Karin Slaughter (HarperCollins Publishers )

8. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

10. The Women by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

By The Associated Press