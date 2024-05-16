US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

2. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. “The 24th Hour” by Patterson/Paetro (Little, Brown)

4. “Five Broken Blades (deluxe ltd. ec)” by Mai Corland (Red Tower)

5. “Long Island” by Colm Toibin (Scribner)

6. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 6” by Rachel Smythe (Inklore)

7. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

8. “Summers at the Saint” by Mary Kay Andrews (St. Martin’s)

9. “A Calamity of Souls” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

10. “Home Is Where the Bodies Are” by Jeneva Rose (Blackstone)

11. “Only the Brave” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

12. “Mistakes We Never Made” by Hannah Brown (Forever)

13. “Clive Cussler: The Heist” by Jack Du Brul (Putnam)

14. “Table for Two” by Amor Towles (Viking)

15. “The Ministry of Time” by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Demon of Unrest” by Erik Larson (Crown)

2. “You Never Know” by Tom Selleck (Dey Street)

3. “The End of Everything” by Victor Davis Hanson (Basic)

4. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

5. “Bits and Pieces” Whoopi Goldberg (Blackstone)

6. “The New Menopause” by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

7. “Say More” by Jen Psaki (Scribner)

8. “Love, Mom” by Nicole Saphier (Broadside)

9. “Power Moves” by Sarah Jakes Roberts (Thomas Nelson)

10. “Coming Home” by Brittney Griner (Knopf)

11. “An Unfinished Love Story” by Doris Kearns Goodwin (Simon & Schuster)

12. “Get Clear Career Assessment” by Ken Coleman (Ramsey)

13. “The Algebra of Wealth” by Scott Galloway (Portfolio)

14. “The Feel Good Foodie Cookbook” by Yumna Jawad (Rodale)

15. “Open Wide” by Benny Blanco (Dey Street)

____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Discovering Daniel” by Amir Tsarfait (Harvest Prophecy)

2. “This Summer Will Be Different” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

3. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 15” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

4. “King of Sloth” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

5. “Just for the Summer” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

6. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

7. “Murder Your Employer” by Rupert Holmes (Avid Reader)

8. “The Teacher” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “When the Moon Hatched” by Sarah A. Parker (Avon)

10. “Murder, Vol. 1” by G.T. Karber (Griffin)

11. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz (media tie-in)” by Heather Morris (Harper)

12. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

14. “Butcher & Blackbird” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

15. “Within Arm’s Reach” by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

