US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

2. “Table for Two” by Amor Towles (Viking)

3. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

5. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

6. “The #1 Lawyer” by Patterson/Allen (Little, Brown)

7. “She’s Not Sorry” by Mary Kubica (Park Row)

8. “City in Ruins” by Don Winslow (Morrow)

9. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

10. “A Fate Inked in Blood” by Danielle L. Jensen (Del Rey)

11. “The Truth about the Devlins” by Lisa Scottoline (Putnam)

12. “House of Flame and Shadow” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

13. “First Lie Wins” by Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)

14. “The Husbands” by Holly Gramazio (Doubleday)

15. “Three-Inch Teeth” by C.J. Box (Putnam)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “We’ve Got Issues” by Phillip C. McGraw (Threshold)

2. “PlanYou: Scrappy Cooking” by Carleigh Bodrug (Hachette Go)

3. “Indulge” by Valerie Bertinelli (Harvest)

4. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

5. “Think This, Not That” by Josh Axe (Thomas Nelson)

6. “Mostly What God Does” by Savannah Guthrie (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Age of Revolutions” by Fareed Zakaria (Norton)

8. “Get It Together” by Jesse Watters (Broadside)

9. “The False White Gospel” by Jim Wallis (St. Martin’s Essentials)

10. “Co-Intelligence” by Ethan Mollick (Portfolio)

11. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

12. “Nourish” by Gisele Bundchen (Clarkson Potter)

13. “Rebel Rising” by Rebel Wilson (Simon & Schuster)

14. “Our Fight” by Rhonda Rousey (Grand Central)

15. “Nuclear War” by Annie Jacobsen (Dutton)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Just for the Summer” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

2. “The Official Funko Pop! Harry Potter Coloring Book ”(Insight Editions Gift)

3. “The Teacher” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “One by One” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “Happy Place” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. “The Rule Book” by Sarah Adams (Dell)

7. “The Inmate” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “Bride” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

9. “Butcher & Blackbird” by Brynne Weaver (Zando)

10. “Super Fan-Tastic Taylor Swift Coloring & Activity Book” by Jessica Kendall (Design Originals)

11. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

12. “Never Lie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “You’d Look Better as a Ghost” by Joanna Wallace (Penguin Books)

14. “Stress Free Word Search Puzzles” (Publications International)

15. “King of Wrath” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

By The Associated Press