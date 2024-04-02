US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. The Women by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. The #1 Lawyer by James Patterson & Nancy Allen (Little, Brown and Company)

3. The Truth about the Devlins by Lisa Scottoline (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn (Avon)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

6. The Drawback of Single Dads by Piper Rayne (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

7. The Right Path by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

8. By Frenzy I Ruin by Cora Reilly (Cora Reilly)

9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

10. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. I’m Glad My Mom Died (Unabridged) by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. The Women by Kristin Hannah (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. An Honest Man by Michael Koryta (Hachette Audio)

5. A Court of Thorns and Roses (Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

6. Don’t Believe Everything You Think: Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering (Unabridged) by Joseph Nguyen (Audible)

7. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

8. Dune by Frank Herbert (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

9. First Lie Wins: A Novel (Unabridged) by Ashley Elston (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness (Unabridged) by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Random House, LLC)

By The Associated Press