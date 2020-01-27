Governor Newsom Issues Statement About Passing Of Kobe Bryant

California Governor Gavin Newsom is praising the impact that basketball legend Kobe Bryant had in his 41-year-life.

Newsom says, “We mourn the tragic and untimely death of a California icon and basketball legend, Kobe Bryant. In his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, he made history with raw talent and unparalleled dedication that raised the bar and paved the way for a newer generation of players.”

Newsom adds, “Despite winning five NBA championships and two gold Olympic medals, and achieving countless accolades in the athletics world, he also helped improve the lives of youth and families through the Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant Foundation, and was an outspoken advocate for combating homelessness through partnerships with organizations such as My Friend’s Place and Step up on Second.”

Newsom concludes by noting that Bryant was “taken too soon” and “will be missed.”

Bryant and his daughter were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday in Calabasas.