Annual Christmas Eve Day Dinner This Tuesday

Tuolumne County's Christmas Eve Dinner, Volunteer Line Workers

Many in the Mother Lode are donating their time this Christmas Eve so that families and those who are less fortunate can experience a warm Christmas dinner.

Tuolumne County’s Community Christmas Eve Day Dinner coordinator, Cathy Peacock, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

Peacock once again expects residents to pack into the Mother Lode Fairgrounds during the Dinner on Tuesday from noon through 6 PM.

In years past, over 1,800 meals have been served and Peacock anticipates anywhere from 1,800 to 2,000 meals this Sunday.

Peacock says more than 200 volunteers help with the preparation and service in addition to the many community residents and businesses who have contributed turkeys to the cause.

Peacock says the people who volunteer and donate enjoy giving back to the community. Peacock says part of what makes the Mother Lode special is that she has never seen an instance when the local residents haven’t come forth when needed.

