Oral Health Program In Calaveras Earns State Recognition

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras Public Health Department is receiving acclaim for its oral health program that encourages positive prevention practices.

The California Endowment, the state’s largest health foundation, announced the recipients of its 2019 Advancing Health Equity Awards for local innovations, Out of the eight statewide awardees, the program in Calaveras is the only one in a rural area to receive recognition.

The Calaveras Public Health Department notes, “Calaveras County is often hindered by the lack of data on health issues impacting people living in Calaveras County. Health data is often grouped with other smaller counties or data is not captured at all. This lack of data makes it especially difficult to address public health issues in rural areas resulting in poor health outcomes for Californian’s in rural communities. Calaveras Public Health conducted a

Needs assessment and used the findings to create the Calaveras County Oral Health Improvement Plan. The needs assessment and improvement plan show how communities can use knowledge to give voice to an issue, gain resources and positively affect the health of the community. Leading health improvement efforts through effective community partnerships and commitment to collaboration will be key to the success of the program.”

The program was recognized at a ceremony last week.