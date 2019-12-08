December Roadwork On Highway 108, 49, And 102

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in a few areas in the Mother Lode.

Caltrans continues intermittently limit traffic to one-lane at night on HWY 108 over Woods Creek bridge. The night work is scheduled Sunday night to Friday morning from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect 15-minute delays. Peaceful Oak Road bridge work also continues at night on HWY 108 with intermittent restrictions to one-lane of traffic causing 10-minute delays Sunday through Wednesday. The work begins each night at 8 p.m. and wraps up by 6 a.m.

On Wednesday and Thursday from Bear Valley Road to the Mariposa/Tuolumne County Line all the way to Highway 120, the left and right shoulders will be closed for drainage work from 8am to 3pm.

On Highway 49 across from the Shell gas station at Dogtown Road and the Angels Camp Bypass there will be long-term left shoulder work. The work is listed as scheduled through the end of the month.

On Highway 49 in the Bret Harte High School area specifically at Sultana Lane and Lee Lane expect traffic signal work. The work is scheduled Monday and Tuesday this week from 8 am to 4 pm.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.