$190,000 Bail For Arrest Evader Following Vehicle Pursuit

San Andreas, CA – A high-speed chase ensued after a Calaveras patrol deputy noticing an expired registration recognized the driver as a wanted man and attempted to pull him over.

According to sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark, 38-year-old David Adams of San Andreas was being sought on several outstanding warrants stemming from three prior cases when he took off through the Burger King parking lot in Valley Springs two nights ago at speeds over 80-miles-per-hour.

“During the pursuit, David Adams drove over curbs, veered off the roadway, and drove in the opposing lane for several hundred feet,” Stark recounts. “He drove to the end of McCauley Road where deputies were able to block his vehicle and place him under arrest. Upon arrest, he was found in possession of suspected methamphetamine.”

A 40-year-old Mokelumne Hill resident, who was Adams’ passenger, was in possession of drug paraphernalia and prescription pills without a prescription, issued a citation, and released.

Adams was booked into the Calaveras County Jail for evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and the outstanding warrants, which brought his bail total to $190,000.