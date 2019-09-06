Assemblyman Bigelow Will Talk About Fire Insurance And State Budget
Sonora, CA — This weekend is a chance to hear from Republican Assemblyman Frank Bigelow about bills being proposed at the state capitol in Sacramento.
It will include a conversation about legislation being looked at to help the spiking number of local residents losing fire insurance. In addition, he will provide an overview of the recently approved state budget and how it will impact the region. Bigelow will also share his opinions about efforts to help the economy.