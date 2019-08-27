Red Flag Warning Issued For The Stanislaus National Forest

Fire Prevention Sign View Photo

The National Weather Service in Sacramento has issued a Red Flag Warning for the Stanislaus National Forest, which is in effect for Wednesday from 11 AM to 8 PM.

Low pressure from the remains of Tropical Storm Ivo is forecast to move through northern California on Wednesday bringing a chance of thunderstorms to the area.

While high level moisture and instability is expected to increase over the region, the lower levels will remain quite dry.

This will result in the potential for dry thunderstorms with little or no rainfall. This follows several days of very hot and dry weather drying fuels.

Upslope or southwest winds of five to fifteen mph are expected. Gusts up to twenty-five mph are likely over the ridges and higher peaks.

Minimum humidity will range from fifteen to twenty-five percent.

Fire starts from dry lightning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of gusty and erratic thunderstorm winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.