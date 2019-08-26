Fire Weather Watch Issued For The Stanislaus National Forest

Near Lyons Reservoir View Photos

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for lightning in the Stanislaus National Forest, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

Low pressure from the remains of Tropical Storm Ivo is forecast to move through northern California on Wednesday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms to the area.

While high level moisture and instability is expected to increase over the region, the lower levels of Northern California will remain quite dry. This will result in the potential for dry thunderstorms with little or no rainfall.

This will follow several days of very hot and dry weather drying fuels.

There may be up slope or southwest winds, ranging from five to fifteen mph. Gusts up to twenty mph will mainly be over the ridges and higher peaks.

* HUMIDITY…Minimum humidity will range from ten to twenty percent.

Fire starts from dry lightning.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.