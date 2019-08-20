Sizzling Temps And Dry Conditions Force Yosemite Fire Restrictions

Yosemite Main Entrance - Highway 120 View Photo

Yosemite, CA – Due to high fire danger, along with continued hot and dry weather patterns that Yosemite National Park is experiencing, Stage 1 fire restrictions have been implemented.

The park’s superintendent references the current and predicted fire conditions and behavior for imposing the restrictions while noting it will reduce the probability of an accidental fire that could threaten visitors and employees during times of high fire danger. The Stage 1 Restrictions provided by the park are below:

No building, maintaining, attending or using a fire (including campfire, cooking fire, and charcoal fires) within Yosemite National Park below 6,000 feet in elevation. Portable stoves using pressurized gas, liquid fuel or propane are permitted, as are alcohol stoves, including tablet/cube stoves. Twig stoves are not permitted.

No smoking below 6,000 feet except within an enclosed vehicle, a campground or picnic area where wood and charcoal fires are allowed or in a designated smoking area. All public buildings, public areas of Concession buildings (including restrooms), other areas as posted and within 25 feet of any non-single-family residential building remain closed to smoking at all times.

Campfires and cooking fires may still be used in designated campgrounds and picnic areas in developed portions of the park in accordance with park regulations.

Designated Campgrounds: Upper Pines, Lower Pines, North Pines, Yellow Pines, Camp 4, Wawona, Bridalveil Creek, Hodgdon Meadow, Crane Flat, Tamarack Flat, White Wolf, Yosemite Creek, Porcupine Flat, Tuolumne Meadows Designated Picnic Areas: Lembert Dome, Tenaya Lake, Yosemite Creek, Wawona, Mariposa Grove, Glacier Point, Cascade, El Capitan, Cathedral Beach, Sentinel Beach, Swinging Bridge, Housekeeping Camp, Church Bowl, and Lower Yosemite Falls.

Campfires and cooking fires may still be used in residential areas in developed portions of the park in accordance with park regulation.

Residential Areas include: Wawona, El Portal, Yosemite Valley, Hodgdon Meadow, Foresta, Aspen Valley, and Tuolumne Meadows

Park officials note that there are no administrative exemptions to this order. Additionally, closure signage will be posted with those areas monitored to ensure compliance. This designation will remain in place until further notice.