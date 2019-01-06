Water Main Improvements Close Intersection

Road Closed Signage Enlarge

Tuolumne, CA – Travelers in the Tuolumne area will be impacted as a downtown intersection and additional roads will be closed for a water main replacement.

The intersection of Madrone Street and Bay Avenue will be closed to all traffic on Monday, June 3. Additionally, Madrone Street from Bay Street and Rosier Avenue, and Willow Avenue between Main and Carter streets will be open only to residential traffic. That includes delivery trucks, garbage trucks and non-through traffic accessing homes and businesses.

The work will run from Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7 with the hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., each day. Parking will also be restricted at these locations.

With funding from the state, TUD is upgrading the community’s water distribution system by replacing 2,000 feet of an outdated water main to improve water quality. TUD officials add that the new pipe material is far more durable than the existing main and will greatly increase the resiliency of the entire water system for years to come. The pipe replacement will be paid for by a $400,000 Department of Water Resources grant.

TUD officials ask motorists to drive with caution around personnel and equipment in the cone zone areas.

