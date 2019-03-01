Update: Sonora Structure Fire

Cal Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Department Logo Enlarge

Update at 5:15 p.m.: Fire crews are making progress on a house fire in Sonora. CAL Fire reports there has been good knock down on the blaze and crews are checking to make sure the flames did not spread to other areas of the home. No people in the home when the flames broke out, according to CAL Fire.

Original post at 4:55 p.m.: Sonora, CA — Fire crews are battling a structure fire in the Sonora area.

CAL Fire reports that the blaze is in the 20100 block of Waif Mine Road near Trace Road between Highway 108 and Phoenix Lake Road. CAL Fire reports when crews arrived on the scene flames were shooting out of the roof of a single story home that was under construction. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

