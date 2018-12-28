New Year’s Day Free Hike

Outdoor hiking Enlarge

Will you make a Resolution to exercise more in 2019? The Bureau of Reclamation announces a strenuous New Year’s Day hike.

Park Ranger Mike McGraw was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The challenging four mile loop ‘Peoria Peak’ hike is completely free of charge.

The public is asked to park on Old Melones Dam Road, located off of O’Byrnes Ferry Road near Highway 108, on Tuesday January 1st by 10 AM.

The hike offers superb views of the Stanislaus River Canyon and New Melones Lake.

The public is asked to bring plenty of water and sturdy hiking boots.

This activity is suitable for all ages and does not require reservations. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should wear weather appropriate clothing.

For general information about this hike, directions or the status of the program if inclement weather is forecast, please contact Ranger Mike at 209-536-9094 ext. 233.

The New Melones Lake Visitor Center and Museum is managed by Reclamation’s Central California Area Office and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For additional information on activities, directions, pet restrictions or other questions, visit the New Melones Lake website at http://www.usbr.gov/mp/ccao/newmelones/index.html .

