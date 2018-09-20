Update: Vegetation Fire In Angels Camp Extinguished

Cal Fire Truck Enlarge

Update at 4:15 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the fire has been extinguished at an eighth of an acre. Crews will remain on scene mopping up for the next hour. She adds a cause is under investigation.

Original post at 3:50 p.m.: Angels Camp, CA — Fire responders are also en route to a report of a vegetation fire in Angels Camp.

The flames broke out on the 700 block of Dogtown Road near Schmauder Mine Road. The area is not far from the junction of highways 49 and 4. There is no word on the fires size or rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened at this time. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

Written by Tracey Petersen.