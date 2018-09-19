Annie Oakley Academy Has Self Defense Workshops

Jo Rodefer Enlarge

The sixth annual Annie Oakley Academy self defense workshop for women, will take place Sunday September 30th. For the first time ever, workshops will also be held separately for men.

Jo Rodefer, President of the Board with the Annual Annie Oakley Academy, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Annie Oakley Academy is a 501c3 organization that holds the ladies workshop once a year.

This year’s Academy will be held at the Mother Lode Gun Club in Jamestown on Sunday September 30th from 1 PM through 6 PM.

According to Rodefer, the women have raved about these workshops so much that men have inquired if they could take the workshops as well. This year, the event is open to both women and men, however the men will be separated from the women until the dinner is served that evening.

The day includes workshops, demonstrations and a dinner. This is open to anyone who is eighteen and over. No open-toed shoes and no personal firearms. The terrain is difficult for anyone who uses a wheelchair to move around.

The workshops include Home Defense Strategies and Tactics, Shotguns and What You Need To Know, Shoot the Intruder and Unarmed Self Defense.

The proceeds will go to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit to buy equipment to better serve the community.

Tickets are available at Hurst Ranch, Banks Glass Let-Er-Buck, the Farmory and the Sheriff’s Office. All tickets must be purchased prior to event. There will be no sales at the door. For more info call 209-743-3628.

