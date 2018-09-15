Mother Lode Views Focusing On Tuolumne County Supervisors

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will kickoff a five part series focused on the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors.
Over the coming weeks you will be able to hear from the individual supervisors about issues facing the general county and their specific district. This weekend’s show will feature District Two Supervisor Randy Hanvelt. Topics will include forest health, the general plan update, economic development and road projects.
Next week will feature District Five Supervisor Karl Rodefer, followed by District Three Supervisor Evan Royce, District One Supervisor Sherri Brennan and District Four Supervisor John Gray.