High School Football Friday Night

Sonora, CA — Local high school football teams are back in action this evening.

The Sonora High Wildcats (0-4) travel to Tracy to take on West High School (2-2). Hear the game live on Star 92.7 at 7pm. The Summerville High Bears (1-2) travel to Turlock for a matchup against Pitman (4-0). Hear the game live at 7pm on 93.5 KKBN. Sonora and Summerville football is also streamed live on myMotherLode.com. Calaveras High (0-3) is traveling to Sacramento to face Bradshaw Christian (2-1). Bret Harte High School (1-3) is on a bye week.

Written by BJ Hansen.

Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.

The Sonora Wildcats games air live on STAR 92.7 hear the play-by-play from Mark Ferreira and color commentary from Zeb Drivdahl. The Summerville Bears can be heard on 93.5 KKBN with Brandon Steele and Mike Woicicki as your hosts for all the action.

For the Live Streaming Broadcast, and information about the season view the High School Sports Page here.