High School Football Friday Night

09/14/2018 6:40 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — Local high school football teams are back in action this evening.

The Sonora High Wildcats (0-4) travel to Tracy to take on West High School (2-2). Hear the game live on Star 92.7 at 7pm. The Summerville High Bears (1-2) travel to Turlock for a matchup against Pitman (4-0). Hear the game live at 7pm on 93.5 KKBN. Sonora and Summerville football is also streamed live on myMotherLode.com. Calaveras High (0-3) is traveling to Sacramento to face Bradshaw Christian (2-1). Bret Harte High School (1-3) is on a bye week.

