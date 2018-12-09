Update: Structure And Vegetation Fire In Calaveras County Contained

Cal Fire Truck Enlarge

Update at 6:50 a.m.: CAL Fire reports that the garage fire is under control and all incoming resources have been called off the blaze. Crews will remain on scene mopping up and investigators will surveying the blaze to determine what sparked the fire. Additional details can be found below.

Update at 6:40 a.m.: Firefighters have contained the flames that spread from a garage fire to nearby vegetation at an eighth of an acre. Crews are still working to put out the flames in a detached two-car garage in the 2700 block of Dale Drive off Highway 26 in Rancho Calaveras. Further fire details can be viewed below.

Original post at 6:15 a.m.: Rancho Calaveras, CA — Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Rancho Calaveras in Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports the fire is in the 2700 block of Dale Drive, between Dennis Lane and Heney Lane off Highway 26 near the La Contenta Golf Course. When firefighters arrived on the scene a two-car garage was fully engulfed in flames. Those flames have spread to nearby vegetation, but no size of the grass fire has been given. We will bring you more detail as as soon as they come into the news center.

Written by Tracey Petersen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.