Update: No Lights For Some PG&E Customers In Tuolumne County

Update at 11:15 a.m.: PG&E reports that the restoration time has been pushed back an hour to 12:15 p.m. Additional details on the outage are below.
Original post at 10:55 a.m.: Jamestown, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage in the Jamestown area is impacting 101 customers.
The lights went out around 6:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Jacksonville and Twists roads. The utility has not revealed a cause as crews are on scene investigating. The company’s posted estimated repair time is 11:15 a.m. We will bring you further updates as soon as they come into the news center.