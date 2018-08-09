Update: No Lights For Some PG&E Customers In Tuolumne County

Jamestown outage map Enlarge

Update at 11:15 a.m.: PG&E reports that the restoration time has been pushed back an hour to 12:15 p.m. Additional details on the outage are below.

Original post at 10:55 a.m.: Jamestown, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage in the Jamestown area is impacting 101 customers.

The lights went out around 6:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Jacksonville and Twists roads. The utility has not revealed a cause as crews are on scene investigating. The company’s posted estimated repair time is 11:15 a.m. We will bring you further updates as soon as they come into the news center.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. During heat or snow, overburdened electric cables, transformers, and other electrical equipment can fail. Be safe, never touch a downed power-line or electrical equipment. For our yellow page listings of local power providers click here.