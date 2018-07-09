Local Football Teams Back In Action

Summerville High Football Enlarge

Tuolumne, CA — Summerville High School has a home football game tonight, while Sonora, Bret Harte and Calaveras are on the road.

Summerville (1-1) will host Hughson (2-1) at Thorsted Stadium. You can hear the game live at seven o’clock on 93.5 KKBN. The Sonora High Wildcats (0-3) are hoping to break into the win column as the team travels to face the undefeated Hilmar Yellow Jackets (3-0). You can hear the game live at seven on Star 92.7.

Sonora and Summerville football games are also streamed live on myMotherLode.com. Click here for more information.

Bret Harte High School (1-2) travels to El Dorado (0-3) and Calaveras High (0-2) is looking for its first win against Ripon (3-0).

The Sonora Wildcats games air live on STAR 92.7 hear the play-by-play from Mark Ferreira and color commentary from Zeb Drivdahl. The Summerville Bears can be heard on 93.5 KKBN with Brandon Steele and Mike Woicicki as your hosts for all the action.