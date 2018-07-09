Quantcast
Fire Alert help information
Local Football Teams Back In Action

Summerville High Football
Summerville High Football Photo Icon Enlarge
09/07/2018 7:15 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Tuolumne, CA — Summerville High School has a home football game tonight, while Sonora, Bret Harte and Calaveras are on the road.

Summerville (1-1) will host Hughson (2-1) at Thorsted Stadium. You can hear the game live at seven o’clock on 93.5 KKBN. The Sonora High Wildcats (0-3) are hoping to break into the win column as the team  travels to face the undefeated Hilmar Yellow Jackets (3-0). You can hear the game live at seven on Star 92.7.

Sonora and Summerville football games are also streamed live on myMotherLode.com. Click here for more information.

Bret Harte High School (1-2) travels to El Dorado (0-3) and Calaveras High (0-2) is looking for its first win against Ripon (3-0).

