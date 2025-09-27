Kitten Learns To Prowl Despite Disability

Chicken Little thanking the office cat for his lesson—TCAC photo View Photo

View Video

Jamestown, CA – The kitten in the image box is learning how to get around with the help of the Tuolumne County Animal Control office cat, which has taken the kitty under its wing, as it also suffered the same affliction.

Named Chicken Little, with no reason given for the name by staff, this 6-week-old so-called “tripod,” due to having only three legs, is in training. Unfortunately, animal control officials advised that his leg was “too broken” to save. The exact circumstance of how it was injured was not disclosed. However, with the help of his teacher, also a tripod, he is learning that he can get around. Staff noted that the kitty is “rocking the 3-leg lifestyle,” adding, “Turns out, three legs are more than enough to rule the world.”

When Chicken Little has mastered being a tripod, the little guy will be up for adoption and ready to play, run, and prowl his forever home.