Sonora Looks To Remain Undefeated, Summerville On Bye

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats football team will have its home opener tonight against Antelope.

The Wildcats are 2-0, and Antelope is 0-2. The Titans, a larger school than Sonora, fell to Chico, last week, 33-13. They also lost a close Week 1 game to a talented Roseville team, 21-17.

Click here to find this week’s Wildcats Walkthrough as Danny Scott interviews Head Coach Kirk Clifton and last week’s player of the game, Colton Gibson.

The Summerville Bears (1-1) are on a bye week and will play Hiram Johnson at home next week.

Calaveras High will host Ripon Christian tonight, and Bret Harte High has a bye and will face El Camino next week.