Lime Creek Road Bridge Will Be Closed Saturday

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — A bridge replacement in Valley Springs will cause the closure of Lime Creek Road on Saturday.

The complete road closure will be at the Lime Creek Bridge from 7 am – 6 pm. Barricades will be set up around the bridge, and there will be marked detours in the area.

The Lime Creek Bridge Replacement Project is being constructed by Gordon N. Ball, Inc., which is under contract with Calaveras County. Travelers will need to avoid the area throughout Saturday (August 30).