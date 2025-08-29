Clear
Sponsored By:

Lime Creek Road Bridge Will Be Closed Saturday

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Calaveras County Public Works logo

Calaveras County Public Works logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — A bridge replacement in Valley Springs will cause the closure of Lime Creek Road on Saturday.

The complete road closure will be at the Lime Creek Bridge from 7 am – 6 pm. Barricades will be set up around the bridge, and there will be marked detours in the area.

The Lime Creek Bridge Replacement Project is being constructed by Gordon N. Ball, Inc., which is under contract with Calaveras County. Travelers will need to avoid the area throughout Saturday (August 30).

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 