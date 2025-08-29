Congressman McClintock To Share Opinions On Numerous Issues

Congressman Tom McClintock View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Republican Congressman who represents the Mother Lode will talk about issues facing both the region and the nation.

Tom McClintock will be interviewed on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views. Some of the topics will include California’s redistricting effort, the fire insurance crisis, the biomass industry, challenges at Pinecrest Lake, proposed higher fees for foreign visitors to Yosemite, inflation, immigration, tariffs, and the recent passage of the Big Beautiful Bill Act.

He will also predict how Republicans will fare in next year’s mid-term elections.