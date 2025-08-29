Week Two High School Football Preview

Steven Morfoot interviewed by Danny Scott View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats are on the road again tonight, and the Summerville Bears will have their home opener.

The Wildcats, coming off a week one 32-14 win over rival Oakdale, will travel to Livingston. The Wolves fell to LeGrand last week, 35-29. Click here to view this week’s Wildcat Walkthrough as Danny Scott interviews Coach Kirk Clifton and last week’s player of the game, Steven Morfoot.

The Summerville Bears will host Denair this evening. The Bears lost to Ripon Christian last week, 35-21, and the Coyotes defeated Modesto Christian 66-0.

The Bret Harte Bullfrogs will host the Franklin Yellowjackets, and the Calaveras Redhawks will host the Argonaut Mustangs.