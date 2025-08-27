New Push by CA Republican Leader To Split California

Sacramento, CA — The GOP Leader of the California Assembly, James Gallagher, is leading an effort to split California into two separate states.

It would divide the coastal and inland areas.

Under Gallagher’s proposal, 23 coastal counties would remain in California, and 35 inland counties (including the Mother Lode and nearby Central Valley) would be part of a new state.

It is partially in response to proposed redistricting efforts of Congressional seats.

Gallagher says, “Whether you are from the North State, Central Valley, or the Inland Empire, life has become harder and completely unaffordable. We have been overlooked for far too long, and now they are trying to rip away what little representation we have left.”

Gallagher continues, “We will not be subject to a state that deprives us of a fair voice. Gavin, let my people go.”

Assembly Joint Resolution 23, entitled a “Two-State Solution,” would have to be passed by the Legislature and OK’d by Congress.

The new state would include about 10 million people.

At a press conference this morning, Gallagher added that it will likely be a “locally driven” and “long process” with the 35 counties included having deep conversations about whether they would like to push for a new state.