California GOP Files Petition Trying To Stop Proposition 50

Sacramento, CA — California Republicans have filed an emergency petition asking the US Supreme Court to block a November special election related to redistricting.

Proposition 50 would revamp California’s congressional map to make it more friendly for Democrats. It is in response to potential actions in right-leaning states, notably Texas, to boost Republican seats. If approved by state voters, the temporary California boundaries would remain in place until 2031.

The California GOP counter petition argues that Proposition 50 violates the state constitution and undermines the state’s redistricting commission that was approved by voters in 2008. It also states that Democrats skipped a required 30-day public review period for legislation.

Both of the Mother Lode’s legislative leaders, Senator Maria Alvarado-Gil and Assemblyman David Tangipa have voiced opposition to Proposition 50.

Tangipa stated during the Assembly debate, “Who drew the maps? Who got paid? Who didn’t go on vacation? Who is involved in this, and who has a vested interest in all of this money being allocated? That is very important.”

Senator Alvarado-Gil added, “Californians deserve a voice in how their districts are drawn, not backroom deal-making.”

Proposition 50 is scheduled to go before voters in November.