Growing Fire In Sierra National Forest

Garnett Fire Map View Photo

Fresno, CA — A fast-moving fire has been burning in the Sierra National Forest in Fresno County.

The Garnett Fire was located on Sunday when several lightning strikes were reported in the forest, and it is now up to 9,159 acres with no containment. Thankfully, rain in the area yesterday slowed the spread and allowed more firefighters to move in and continue work on fire lines.

Fire activity picked up when conditions dried out in the afternoon. The incident command reports, “Supported by seven large air tankers and multiple helicopters, firefighters worked directly along the active edge on the southwest corner to tie fire line back down to the river to prevent westward spread, and worked dozers in across the top of the fire, opening roads and old lines from previous fires. The fire held along the Kings River on its south side, and crews are working hard in the steep canyon to watch for rollout and embers which could impact containment.”

There are evacuation orders and warnings nearby, in Fresno County.

It is the largest of several fires in the Sierra Nevada reported following thunderstorms that passed through.

A Sierra National Forest closure is in place in the area of the lightning fires. Crews are remaining alert to the likely possibility of finding additional starts in the next few days.