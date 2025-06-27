Tuolumne County Offers Free Green Waste Drop-Off

Tuolumne County Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division Free Green Waste Event View Photo

Sonora, CA— Tuolumne County residents can dispose of green waste for free this weekend thanks to a green waste disposal day.

The event is hosted by the county’s Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division, in partnership with Cal Sierra Disposal and Wise Woodworks, Inc. It will be held Saturday, June 28, at two locations.

Cal Sierra Earth Resource Facility, 14909 Camage Ave., from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (closed for lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)

Plainview Slash Site, located at Highway 108 and Plainview Drive in Twain Harte, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Residents must present a valid ID or a recent utility bill to verify their local residency. Additionally, the person hauling on their behalf can provide a copy of that verification. Contractors and commercial enterprises are ineligible. Each cargo is restricted to a maximum of five cubic yards. Yard clippings, brush, branches, pine needles, and small trees all qualify as acceptable materials. Items that will not be accepted include rubbish, metal, glass, food waste, tree stumps, and palm trees.

For more information, contact the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division at (209) 533-5588.