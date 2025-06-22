Roadwork Planned For Mid-June

Road Work Sign View Photo

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, June 22nd to the 28th, 2025 in Calaveras and Tuolumne Counties.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at Milton Road for utility work is scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Gillhaven Drive to Rich Gulch Lane continues for the long-term construction work.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Barney Way to Main Street for tree work on Tuesday, from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at Niderost Lane for utility work is scheduled on Friday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way night time traffic control at the Calaveras Cement Plant Road for utility work on Thursday at Friday from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m.

On Highway 4 night time traffic control from Anrey Court to Allen Lane for utility work will impact traffic Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

On Highway 4 traffic control for highway construction from Bonaza Mine Way to Appaloosa Road will allow for highway construction work on Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control at various locations between Serpentine Point and Marsh Flat Road in Moccasin for tree work will begin Monday and continue through Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

On Highway 108 a moving, alternating lane closure between Hidden Acres Road and Sonora Pass will allow for sweeping and striping operations. The operation will be Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5 to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to take place as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.