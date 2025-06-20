Clear
Seasonal Forest Road Closures Ended Early

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest reports all roadways are open for the summer season.

With the publication of the Termination Notice, previously closed roads under Forest Order STF-16-2025-10 are now open.

Forest officials provided this final list of roads that are now open to visitors:

  • Mi-Wok/Summit Ranger District
  • Forest Service Road (FSR) 4N12 (Herring Creek Road)
  • FSR 5N01 Eagle Meadow Road
  • FSR 4N34
  • FSR 4N47

