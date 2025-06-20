Seasonal Forest Road Closures Ended Early
Stanislaus National Forest recreation update graphic
Sonora, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest reports all roadways are open for the summer season.
With the publication of the Termination Notice, previously closed roads under Forest Order STF-16-2025-10 are now open.
Forest officials provided this final list of roads that are now open to visitors:
- Mi-Wok/Summit Ranger District
- Forest Service Road (FSR) 4N12 (Herring Creek Road)
- FSR 5N01 Eagle Meadow Road
- FSR 4N34
- FSR 4N47