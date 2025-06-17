Update: Fire In Groveland Area Of Tuolumne County

House and vegetation fire in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County -- PGE live camera View Photo

Update at 5:25 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the Loomas Fire’s forward spread has been stopped at an estimated quarter acre. It broke out in some grass in the 21400 block of Lytle Loomas Road near Highway 120. Crews will work towards full containment and then mop up. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Update at 3:15 p.m.: CAL Fire originally reported the Loomas Fire as a house fire that spread to vegetation, but now says it is a grass fire. The flames broke out in a home in the 21400 block of Lytle Loomas Road near Highway 120. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that the blaze is a quarter acre in size, and one structure is threatened.

Original post at 3:04 p.m.: Groveland, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a house and vegetation fire in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County.

The flames broke out in a home in the 21400 block of Lytle Loomas Road near Highway 120. CAL Fire reports that all the occupants of the home escaped unharmed. Currently, there are no details regarding the dubbed “Loomis Fire’s” size or the flames’ rate of spread, or whether any other structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.