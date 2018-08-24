High School Football Tonight

Sonora, CA — It is week one of the high school football season for some teams, and week two for others.
Sonora High School is at home against Ripon. It is the second game of the season for the Wildcats who fell to Oakdale in week one. Kickoff is set for 7pm. Hear the game live on Star 92.7. Summerville High School has its opener at home against Mariposa. Hear that game live on 93.5 KKBN. Sonora and Summerville football is also streamed live on myMotherLode.com. Bret Harte High School is on the road against Truckee and Calaveras High travels to Escalon.
Click here for streaming information, and to view the schedules.