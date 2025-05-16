Update: Fire In Murphys Area

Fire in Murphys area of Calaveras County -- PGE camera View Photo

Update at 2:23 p.m.: Fire and air crews have stopped the forward spread of the Skunk Fire, a vegetation fire in the Murphys area of Calaveras County.

The flames broke out in grass in the 3300 block of Skunk Ranch Road off Peppermint Lane and south of Highway 4. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that once on the scene of the Skunk Fire, crews were able to quickly attack the flames and stop the forward spread at an estimated quarter acre. All incoming resources have been released from the scene while a small crew continues to work towards full containment and then mop up. What ignited the blaze is under investigation.

Update at 2:15 p.m.: Fire crews are working a vegetation fire in the Murphys area of Calaveras County.

The fire ignited in the 3300 block of Skunk Ranch Road off Peppermint Lane and south of Highway 4. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that the Skunk Fire, per air attack, is estimated at a quarter-acre and burning in grass at a slow rate of spread.

Original post at 2:10 p.m.: Murphys, CA — Fire crews are responding to a report of a vegetation fire in the Murphys area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports the flames ignited in the 3300 block of Skunk Ranch Road off Peppermint Lane and south of Highway 4. Currently, there is no word on the fire’s size or the flames’ forward rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.