Update: HWY 4 Partially Reopened After Crash In Calaveras County

08/16/2018 5:50 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 6:50p.m.: The CHP reports that debris has been cleared from one lane of Highway 4 and officers are now directing one-way traffic control.

Original post at 5:25 p.m.: Arnold, CA — Emergency crews area on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash that is blocking Highway 4 near Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

The CHP reports that a van went off the roadway just east of Big Trees Parkway Drive and smashed into a tree. The wrecked is blocking both lanes of the highway. Traffic is being turned around. The CHP reports that one person was injured in the crash, but there are no details on their condition. The CHP has given no estimated time as to when the roadway will reopen. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

HWY 4 east of Big Trees Parkway

HWY 4 east of Big Trees Parkway 38.278806, -120.310514 (Directions)
