Update: HWY 4 Partially Reopened After Crash In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Update at 6:50p.m.: The CHP reports that debris has been cleared from one lane of Highway 4 and officers are now directing one-way traffic control.

Original post at 5:25 p.m.: Arnold, CA — Emergency crews area on the scene of a solo-vehicle crash that is blocking Highway 4 near Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

The CHP reports that a van went off the roadway just east of Big Trees Parkway Drive and smashed into a tree. The wrecked is blocking both lanes of the highway. Traffic is being turned around. The CHP reports that one person was injured in the crash, but there are no details on their condition. The CHP has given no estimated time as to when the roadway will reopen. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

HWY 4 east of Big Trees Parkway loading map - please wait...

Map could not be loaded - please enable Javascript!

→ more information

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic