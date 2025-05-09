Update: Fire In Copperopolis

Vegetation fire in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County -- PGE camera View Photo

Update at 3:09: Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports that the flames broke out around 2:30 p.m. in grass out on Hub Court near Chuckwagon Drive north of Highway 4. The Wagon Fire’s forward spread was stopped at an estimated acre in size and was burning at a slow rate of spread. Crews will work towards full containment and then mop up for about an hour. What ignited the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 2:35 p.m.: Copperopolis, CA — Firefighters are working on a vegetation fire in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports that the flames broke out in the grass on Hub Court near Chuckwagon Drive north of Highway 4. The blaze has been dubbed the Wagon Fire. It is an estimated acre in size and is burning at a slow rate of spread. There is no information regarding whether any structures are threatened, but there are structures in the area. We’ll have an update as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.