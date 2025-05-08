Update: Fire In Valley Springs

Vegetation fire in Valley Springs -- PGE camera View Photo

Update at 5:05 p.m.: Firefighters have stopped the forward spread of the Ross Fire that had threatened several structures in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

The flames broke out just before 2:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Hagen Road, off Ross Drive, between Highways 12 and 26. CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore tells Clarke Broadcasting that the forward spread was stopped at one acre in size. The flames were moving at a slow rate of spread, and eight to nine structures were threatened. Crews will continue to work towards full containment and then mop up. What sparked the fire is under investigation.

Original post at 4:24 p.m.: Valley Spring, CA — Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire, dubbed the Ross Fire by CAL Fire, in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County, where several structures are threatened.

