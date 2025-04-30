One-Year-Old Tests Presumptively Positive for Fentanyl

TCSO at the Jamestown property conducting the search View Photo

Jamestown, CA— The parents of a one-year-old baby were arrested after the child’s second trip to the hospital revealed fentanyl and another drug in their system.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s officials report that on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, deputies responded to a residence near Dutch Mine Road in Jamestown for a report of a 1-year-old child who had reportedly choked and temporarily stopped breathing. They added that the child was revived on scene, transported to Adventist Health Sonora for evaluation, and later released to their parents.

The next day, around 4 p.m., Child Welfare Services notified the sheriff’s office that the parents, 22-year-old Rory Kerr and 32-year-old Denaun Davis, had brought the child back to the hospital for a second time the previous day (Tuesday) after the baby became unresponsive again. Detectives discovered that during this visit, the child received CPR and was successfully resuscitated. However, after testing presumptively positive for fentanyl and tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, found in marijuana, the child was transferred to an out-of-area hospital for treatment.

An investigation was launched, and just before 9:30 p.m., a search was conducted at the family’s motorhome in Jamestown, uncovering numerous items of drug use paraphernalia containing narcotics residue. Also found was used Narcan, the drug used to revive a person when they have overdosed on fentanyl. While this was happening, two detectives traveled to the outside hospital and arrested the parents.

Sheriff’s officials advised that evidence supports the fact that one of the parents had given Narcan to the child. They gave this public warning:

“We want to remind the public that while Narcan (naloxone) is a critical and often life-saving tool in reversing the effects of opioid overdoses, including those caused by fentanyl, it is not a substitute for proper medical care. Narcan is temporary in nature and can wear off while dangerous levels of narcotics remain in the body. If you or someone else has been exposed to a suspected overdose, it is essential to seek immediate medical attention—even if Narcan appears to have worked. Being honest and forthcoming with emergency responders and healthcare professionals about potential drug exposure is critical to receiving appropriate and timely treatment.”

Davis and Kerr were arrested for felony child abuse charges, including abuse likely to cause great bodily injury or death. All the children involved are in protective custody, and this case remains an active investigation, with sheriff’s officials stating that no further details will be released at this time.