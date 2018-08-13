Crashes Impacting Traffic In Mother Lode

Sonora, CA — There are some notable vehicle accidents this morning in both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties.
The CHP reports that there is a head-on crash on Pool Station Road near Upper Andy Road in the Angels Camp area. Two trucks are involved and it is blocking traffic in both directions. Minor injuries have been reported.
In addition, there is a two vehicle crash on Tuolumne Road near the Soulsbyville Road intersection. One of the vehicles has rolled over on its side. An ambulance is responding to the incident so travel with caution.